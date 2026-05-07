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Chandranath Rath: Suvendu Adhikaris close aide who handled his Bhabanipur campaign, all you need to know about the former Air Force serviceman

Chandranath Rath: Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide who handled his Bhabanipur campaign, all you need to know about the former Air Force serviceman

Rath was known for speaking warmly to everyone and maintaining a low profile. Despite being part of Suvendu Adhikari’s inner circle, he remained largely out of the public eye for years.

Suvendu Adhikari's close aide who handled his Bhabanipur campaign

New Delhi: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath was shot dead in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday night in what the saffron camp described as a “targeted assassination,” triggering outrage, protests and fresh allegations of political violence. The killing has sent shockwaves through Bengal’s political circles, with the BJP accusing the TMC of unleashing retaliatory violence and the latter countering with allegations of attacks on its own workers across several districts.

According to preliminary information, Rath was intercepted near Doltala in Madhyamgram around 10.30 pm by motorcycle-borne assailants who tailed his vehicle, forced it to stop and opened fire before fleeing. Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a motorcycle rider approached the SUV and started firing from close range.

Who was Chandranath Rath?

As per the party sources, Chandranath Rath was 41 years old and was originally from Chandipur in East Midnapore district. It is important to note that this is the same political region that shaped Adhikari’s rise in Bengal politics. Rath was known for speaking warmly to everyone and maintaining a low profile. Despite being part of Suvendu Adhikari’s inner circle, he remained largely out of the public eye for years.

Rath had served in the Indian Air Force before joining Suvendu Adhikari’s team. Prior to actively entering political organisational work, he spent nearly two decades in the Air Force after completing his studies at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission.

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Also read: Nandigram Assembly Election Results: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari wins against TMC’s Pabitra Kar

People close to the family said that he had once considered embracing a spiritual life and was deeply influenced by the ideology of the Ramakrishna Mission during his student years. Chandranath took voluntary retirement from the Air Force and then worked in the corporate sector for some time before gradually moving towards political coordination and administrative responsibilities.

Also read: West Bengal hit by post-poll violence: Two BJP workers and one TMC worker killed; vandalism reported in several areas, parties appeal for peace

Here are some of the key details:

Chandrakant Rath became part of Adhikari’s official team around 2019, when Adhikari was serving as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.

Rath shared a relationship spanning more than two decades with Suvendu Adhikari.

His mother, Hasi Rath, had held a position in a local panchayat body in East Midnapore during the Trinamool Congress regime before joining the BJP along with Adhikari in 2020.

People familiar with the family said that the bond between the Rath family and Adhikari goes back over 20 years, to the early days of the TMC’s expansion in Purba Medinipur.

Rath handled responsibilities linked to Adhikari’s ministerial office and later continued in the same role after Adhikari joined the BJP.

Over the years, Rath emerged as a key behind-the-scenes figure in Adhikari’s political operations.

He coordinated organisational work, managed logistics, and maintained communication with party workers.

BJP insiders described him as someone whom Adhikari trusted completely

Rath was often involved in sensitive tasks related to election campaign management and political coordination.

It is important to note that Chandranath was also part of the core team during several high-voltage political battles, including the BJP’s Bhabanipur campaign. In some sections of the BJP organisation, there was even speculation that if Adhikari assumed a major role in the government after the Assembly elections, Rath could be entrusted with a significant administrative responsibility.

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