New Delhi: Hours after Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad walked free out of Tihar Jail, he went to Jama Masjid from where he was arrested on December 20 for organising a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 without police permission.

Sitting on the steps of the mosque, he read out the preamble of the constitution. Early in the day, he visited a temple and, from Jama Masjid, he is supposed to visit Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

The Bhim Army chief has time till 9 PM as he has been asked to leave Delhi within 24 hours and stay away for four weeks.

Azad was charged with arson, rioting and inciting violence but the police was rebuked by the judge for not producing evidence.

“I am reminded of our reverend patriotic poet Rabindranath Tagore who is most relevant today. When the British followed the policy of divide and rule, Tagore visualised a nation where there is no fear in the minds people and education is attained by all,” Judge Kamini Lau had said.

While granting him bail, the court had directed the Delhi Police to escort Azad to his residence in Saharanpur within 24 hours of his release. The court also said that before going to Saharanpur if Azad wants to go anywhere, including Jama Masjid, police will escort him there. The Delhi court added that Chandrashekhar Azad will have to appear before an SHO in Saharanpur, his hometown, every Saturday until a charge sheet is filed in the matter.

In case Chandrashekhar has to visit AIIMS for a check-up, he shall first inform DCP Crime who will provide him with an escort, the court added.