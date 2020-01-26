New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Sunday detained in Hyderabad where he had gone to take part in a planned protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The development comes just days after he was given bail by a Delhi court in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capitals Daryaganj on December 20.

In a statement, the Hyderabad Police said, “Chandrashekar Azad has been detained ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC under Lungerhouse police station limits. The protesters didn’t have any police permission for the protest.”

“Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has been arrested by Hyderabad police,” a tweet on Azad’s official Twitter handle said.

According to reports, the Bhim Army chief was to attend a protest against the CAA-NRC-National Population Register (NPR) combine which was to be held at Crystal Garden in Mehdipatnam. The protest was organised by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences students’ union members with Azad also scheduled to address students over CAA, as well as on several other issues being faced by them at various campuses across the country.

Also scheduled at the event, according to reports, was a reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

Earlier, Azad had participated in a public meeting organised by the All India Dalit Muslim Adivasi Progressive Front at the same venue.