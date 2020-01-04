New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was last month sent to 14-day custody in Delhi’s Tihar Jail for violence in old Delhi’s Daryaganj on December 20, may suffer cardiac arrest, his physician has said, requesting Union Home Minister Amit Shah that he be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

In a series of tweets, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti said that Azad was suffering from a disease that requires biweekly phlebotomy and for which he had been under treatment for a year. “If phlebotomy is not done, he (Azad) may suffer a sudden cardiac arrest or stroke as lack of treatment would result in thickening of his blood. I’ve been told that he repeatedly informed the Delhi Police about his condition but he is not being allowed to visit AIIMS,” the doctor said.

Calling the denial of treatment a ‘violation of human rights,’ the physician added that in case of a fatal stroke to Azad, the Union Home Minister, along with the Delhi Police would be responsible for any ‘untoward incident.’

I am writing this as a physician of @BhimArmyChief Chandrashekar Bhai. He is suffering from a disease which requires biweekly phlebotomy from AIIMS, New Delhi under Haematology Department from where he is under treatment from last 1 years (1/n) pic.twitter.com/ReO6Pmphfi — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) January 3, 2020

On December 20, after his Bhim Army was denied permission by the Delhi Police to carry out an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar, Azad made a dramatic appearance among the protesters inside the mosque, even as the police tried to detain him. After he was eventually detained, he managed to give the police a slip and ‘escape’ from their custody.

He was, however, arrested a day later after protesters, who eventually left Jama Masjid to go to Jantar Mantar were stopped by the Delhi Police at Daryaganj in Old Delhi, leading to violent clashes between the two sides. Later, a protest was held in his support, with protesters demanding his release from custody.