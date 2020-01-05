New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday demanded that jailed Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad be shifted to AIIMS, amid reports that he might suffer cardiac arrest as he is suffering from a disease that requires biweekly phlebotomy and is not being allowed by the Delhi Police to visit the premier medical institute.

Lashing out the Centre, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh tweeted: “The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell.”

“He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately,” she added.

..if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately. 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020

Azad was last month sent to 14-day judicial custody by Delhi’s Tis Hazari court for ‘instigating’ violence in old Delhi’s Daryaganj during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the national capital. He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

In a series of tweets late Friday, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, who is serving as his physician, had highlighted his condition. He had also remarked that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Delhi Police would be responsible in case of any ‘untoward incident’ in this regard.

The Tihar Jail administration, however, has denied the claim of Azad being ‘unwell,’ noting that they have not come across any such issue during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.

Last year too, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Azad in a hospital, after he reportedly took ill after being detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).