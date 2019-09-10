Bengaluru: A day after ISRO said that Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram has been located by its Orbiter, it today reiterated the same. However, the space agency added that no communication has been established yet.

In a constant refrain, ISRO also emphasised that efforts were on to establish communication with lander yet.

“#VikramLander has been located by the orbiter of #Chandrayaan2, but no communication with it yet,” the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a tweet.

“All possible efforts are being made to establish communication with lander,” ISRO added.

It must be noted that apart from what was disclosed yesterday about the lander been located, no other information regarding what condition the lander is on the lunar surface has been communicated.

The space agency continues to remain silent as to the proximate cause for the moon lander tumbling and deviating from its original flight path on September 7 early morning.

ISRO experts on Sunday ascertained that re-establishing communication with Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram looks “less and less probable.”

While efforts are on to restore the lost link, the ISRO scientists noted that they have less time at hand.

Yesterday, after Chandrayaan-2’s onboard cameras located lander Vikram on the lunar surface, ISRO Chairman K Sivan reiterated that those efforts would continue. On Saturday, he had assured that the Indian space agency will try to establish a link with the lander in a matter of 14 days.

India’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. On August 20, the ISRO successfully fired the liquid engine of Chandrayaan-2 and inserted the spacecraft in the lunar orbit from the earth orbit. On September 2, the Vikram lander successfully separated from the Orbiter to reach the lunar surface. However, on September 7, the mission suffered a setback when the Vikram lander lost its communication with the ground stations, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface.