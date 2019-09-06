New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on September 6 mocked at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Chandrayaan 2, India’s moon mission, is an attempt to divert attention from the economy.

“As if the Chandrayaan launch is the first in the country. As if before they came to power, no such missions were taken up. It is an attempt to divert attention from the economic disaster,” Banerjee said in state Assembly.

She further said that all pillars of democracy such as media and judiciary are being run by Central advisories.

“Names of genuine Indians have been excluded from the NRC list. I echo Dr Manmohan Singh’s words, concentrate more on the economy than the political vendetta,” she said.

India is going to create history as its lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on Saturday between 1:30am and 2:30am. With this, India will be the first country to reach closest to the moon’s south pole.

The moon lander Vikram has already performed two manoeuvres to make a perfect landing. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took to Twitter to urge all to watch the historic event.

“I urge you all to watch the special moments of Chandrayaan – 2 descending on to the Lunar South Pole! Do share your photos on social media. I will re-tweet some of them too,” he wrote.

Along with over 60 high school children from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the event at the ISRO centre around midnight.

These students had earlier cleared an online space quiz to watch the soft landing of the mission with Prime Minister Modi.