New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2, India’s second unmanned Moon mission, is all set to take off early Monday morning. The launch is scheduled for 2.51 AM from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Reports say that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be live streaming the launch on its Twitter and Facebook page. The mission will also be streamed live on DD National’s YouTube channel where it would be available from about half an hour before the launch.

— ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

With Chandrayaan-2, in a first for India, ISRO will be depositing a lander and rover on the surface of the Moon. India launched its first Moon mission Chandrayaan-I in October 2008 using its light rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). With the launch of the second mission, ISRO intends to work towards further discoveries of the Moon’s origins.