New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Sivan on Saturday said that communications from Vikram lander to ground station was lost in the last moments during Chandrayaan 2 soft landing on the moon surface. The ISRO chairman added that Vikram lander descent was normal upto altitude of 2.1 km but we lost the communication after that.

Addressing crestfallen ISRO scientists, PM Narendra Modi said, “Nation is proud of you, be courageous”.

The prime minister added “They have (scientists) given their best and have always made India proud.” Modi also interacted with students and answered questions.

Earlier, ISRO in a statement had said: “The lander Vikram is scheduled to powered descent between 01:00 to 02:00 hrs IST on September 07, 2019, which is then followed by touch down of Lander between 01:30 to 02:30 hrs IST.”

“Be courageous…Hope for the best,” Modi told the scientists. Minutes before making the announcement about losing communication with the ‘Vikram’ lander, ISRO Chairman K Sivan briefed the prime minister.

Later in a tweet, Modi said, “India is proud of our scientists! They’ve given their best and have always made India proud. These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be! Chairman @isro gave updates on Chandrayaan-2. We remain hopeful and will continue working hard on our space programme.”