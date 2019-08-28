New Delhi: Chandrayaan-2 lowered its orbit around the Moon on Wednesday morning. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully carried out a manoeuvre, placing Chandrayaan-2 into an elliptical orbit of about 200 km x 1,500 km around the Moon.

The third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 was completed successfully at around 9 AM and the next such orbit manoeuvre is scheduled for August 30.

#ISRO

Third Lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today (August 28, 2019) at 0904 hrs IST. For details please visit https://t.co/EZPlOSLap8 pic.twitter.com/x1DYGPPszw — ISRO (@isro) August 28, 2019

Chandrayaan-2 will perform two more similar manoeuvres to bring itself even closer to the Moon. By September 1, it will be in a near-circular orbit around the Moon, said reports.

The mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. It consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

The orbiter will revolve around the Moon for around a year, studying the satellite’s outer atmosphere. The rover, on the other hand, will roam area near the lunar south pole for around 14 Earth days, carrying out surface and sub-surface experiments.

With Chandrayaan-2, India became only the fourth country in the world to send a rover to the Moon and the only country in the world to perform a ‘soft landing’ in the lunar south pole region, if it succeeds.

With Chandrayaan-2, the ISRO aims to further Chandrayaan-1’s discovery of water on the Moon. And, Chandrayaan-2’s landing site has been chosen keeping this goal in mind.