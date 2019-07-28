New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’. PM Modi shared his thoughts on various issues and recent developments such as water conservation, Chandrayaan-2, floods through the radio broadcast programme.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister had invited everyone to listen to his popular radio programme in a tweet saying, “Looking forward to the #MannKiBaat programme today. Do tune in at 11 AM.”

Today’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ was focussed around the launch of the lunar mission Chandrayaan-2, flood situation in the country, water conservation, Amarnath Yatra and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the top quotes of PM Modi from Mann ki Baat programme:

On Water Conservation

Meghalaya has become the first state to have formulated its own water-policy. I congratulate Meghalaya govt. In Haryana, crops that require meagre water are being encouraged. Farmers thus are saved from suffering losses.

In Haryana, less water-intensive crops are being encouraged by the government. I want to congratulate the Haryana Government as they started a dialogue with the farmers and encouraged them to sow less water-intensive crops.

It’s now festival season, and we should use the fairs held during festivals for water conservation. We can use the festivals effectively to inform people about water conservation through street plays and exhibitions.

Lots of effort are being made for Water Conservation and the media has started many innovative campaigns for it. Be it government or NGOs, everyone is contributing to it at a war-level.

On Chandrayaan-2

I strongly believe that you would have felt immensely proud of India’s achievement beyond the skies in outer space. The successful launch by our scientists despite the early setback is unprecedented.

Chandrayaan2 is Indian to the core. It is purely Indian in heart & spirit. It is a totally swadeshi and homegrown mission. We are now eagerly waiting for September when Lander Vikram and Rover Pragyan will land on the lunar surface.

On Flood Situation Around Country

Heavy rains in different parts of the country have resulted in people suffering due to floods. I assure all those affected by floods, that Centre is working with state governments at lightning speed to provide relief.

On Development of Jammu and Kashmir

It’s a matter of happiness that ‘Back to Village’ programme was held in remote villages too. Officials reached Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag without fear. Participation in such programmes show our brothers and sisters in Kashmir want good governance.

This also proves that development is more powerful than guns and bombs. It is clear that those who want to create hatred & stall development will never succeed in their nefarious designs.

On Books’ Corner

I have not been able to read many books recently but got to know about a lot of books through you. Why don’t we create a permanent books’ corner on Narendra Modi app where you can also suggest the books you have read.

Prime Minister Modi also announced a quiz competition for school students across the country and invited them to take part in it.

“I strongly urge the schools, parents, enthusiastic teachers and teachers to work hard to make their school victorious in the quiz that we are organizing. Children who score the highest would be rewarded with an opportunity to witness the grand moment of the landing of Chandrayaan-2 in Sriharikota on September 7,” said Modi.