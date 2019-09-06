New Delhi: India’s second lunar mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’ is expected to make a soft landing near the moon’s south pole at 1:43 AM on Saturday, stated the Indian space agency ISRO.

Notably, Chandrayaan 2 is the second moon mission and the first moon landing mission to be carried out by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Check out the timeline of India’s Second Lunar Mission ‘Chandrayaan-2’:

November 12, 2007: An agreement was signed between the representatives of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and Indian space agency ISRO to work on the Chandrayaan-2 project.

September 18, 2008: India’s then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh approved the moon mission.

August 2009: The complete design of Chandrayaan-2 made by the Isro and Roscosmos was reviewed by India and Russia.

2013: Since Russia could not provide the lander even by 2015, India decides to carry out the mission alone. Meanwhile, the date of the project was shifted to 2016.

2018: The launch date of the spacecraft was initially scheduled for March 2018. However, it was rescheduled to the first half of 2019 due to a delay caused by the subsequent changes that were made in the configuration and landing sequence planned for implementation. Notably, the fourth Comprehensive Technical Review meeting of the mission was conducted on 19 June 2018.

June 29, 2019: Rover was integrated with lander Vikram after all the tests were conducted.

July 2, 2019: The equipment bay camera cowling assembly and Radiofrequency checks were completed. The payload fairing assembly was in progress.

July 4, 2019: The encapsulated assembly of Chandrayaan-2 was successfully integrated with the launch vehicle.

July 7, 2019: The GSLV MkIII-M1 was shifted to the launch pad, the spacecraft was powered, while the health check up of the entire spacecraft was in progress.

July 10, 2019: Some of the important steps that were completed at this stage were the shroud final assembly, cryogenic stage (C25) On Board Elementary checks and Liquid stage (L110) control system checks.

July 12, 2019: — The launch rehearsal and Prefill pressurisation of propellant tanks were completed.

July 15, 2019: The launch of Chandrayaan-2 was put off due to technical snag.

July 22, 2019: India successfully launched the Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

July 24, 2019: First orbit-raising manoeuvre was performed.

August 2, 2019: Fouth orbit-raising manoeuvre was performed.

August 4, 2019: The first set of earth pictures that were captured by Chandrayaan-2 was released by ISRO on this date.

August 14, 2019: Chandrayaan-2 departed from the earth’s orbit.

August 20, 2019: Chandrayaan 2 entered the orbit around Moon

August 21, 2019: ISRO performed 2nd lunar-bound orbit manoeuvre

August 22, 2019: ISRO released first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan-2

September 1, 2019: Fifth lunar manoeuvre performed.

September 3, 2019: First de-orbiting manoeuvre performed.

September 4, 2019: Chandrayaan-2’s second de-orbiting manoeuvre performed.

September 7, 2019: The Chandrayaan-2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface at 1:55 AM on Saturday