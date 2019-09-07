New Delhi: After the Chandrayaan-2 landing setback, as the Vikram lander lost its communication with the ground stations, many countries have joined in to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and India for its lunar mission attempt.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering took to Twitter said that they are proud of India and its scientists.

“We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day,” tweeted Tshering.

Former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulated ISRO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India saying that the mission was not a failure but a successful step towards reaching the ultimate goal.

Congratulations to @isro, PM @narendramodi and the people of #India on #Chandrayaan2. This mission was not a failure but a successful step towards reaching the ultimate goal. This is an incredibly proud moment for all of South Asia. We are certain you will soon succeed. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) September 7, 2019

Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth congratulated ISRO and the Government of India and said that the world would recon the major technological advancement of Indian Spacial Programme.

“I wish to congratulate the government of India and the ISRO team for their attempt at landing the Vikram lander and the Pragyaan rover on the lunar South Pole,” tweeted Jugnauth.

“Although it wasn’t a successful landing this time, the world would recon the major technological advancement of Indian Spacial Programme. We look forward to collaborative efforts between Mauritius&ISRO team in future,” he added.