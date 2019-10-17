New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first illuminated image of the moon’s surface acquired by Chandrayaan-2’s IIRS payload.

Notably, IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.

The much-lauded moon mission Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram lost communication with ISRO’s ground station minutes before it was about to land on the lunar surface.

Notably, the lander was merely 2 kilometres away from the Moon’s surface when the communication was lost.

Even though it now looks impossible to establish communication signal with the lander, the ISRO is trying its best.

The moon has entered its lunar night wherein the temperature drops to -200 degrees celsius. The lander was designed to sustain that low a temperature.

India’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. On August 20, the ISRO successfully fired the liquid engine of Chandrayaan-2 and inserted the spacecraft in the lunar orbit from the earth orbit. On September 2, the Vikram lander successfully separated from the Orbiter to reach the lunar surface. However, on September 7, the mission suffered a setback when the Vikram lander lost its communication with the ground stations.