New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday said that it will stimulate various scenarios to determine the reason why Chandrayaan 2’s lander Vikram failed to maintain communication links with the ground station during its landing.

On September 7, lander Vikram on its descent to soft-land on the Moon’s south polar region lost control and crash-landed snapping the communication links with scientists monitoring the mission from ISRO’s ground station.

“The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has to simulate various things and scenarios with the data on hand. It should also check and simulate what the actions that were not done and the results that they had assumed,” the retired official, who preferred to remain anonymous, told IANS.

The scenarios will be conducted for a better understanding of whether any stimulation prior to the launch was overlooked or waived any known deviation. The space agency will also take considerable time and examine the extent at which the various failure modes were stimulated, the official said.

Moreover, speaking to IANS, space experts said that normally any data loss from a satellite means it suddenly changed its attitude. The loss of communication link means the target or satellite experienced a large angular rotation, that could also have taken place due to wrong input being loaded on to the lander.

In other words, the loss of communication link with Vikram could be due to sudden disturbance – in the form of engine propulsion or wrong data input, experts said.

Yesterday, the American space organization National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) joined efforts with ISRO in sending radio signals to Vikram, calling it home.

ISRO located Vikram by its Orbiter on Monday confirming that the lander is still intact but in a tilted position on the surface of the Moon. Since then, space experts have been trying to reach out to India’s moon lander sending communication signals.