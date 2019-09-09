New Delhi: Two days after ISRO lost communication with Chandrayaan-2 following which it could not be ascertained if the lander pulled off a soft-landing on the lunar south pole, scientists today confirmed that ‘Vikram’ is still intact but in a tilted position on the surface of the Moon.

The space agency added that efforts are still on to establish communication with lander ‘Vikram’.

Further, the Embassy of Japan in India lauded ISRO for its Chandrayaan-2 mission. “We applaud ISRO & their scientists for Chandrayaan-2. We’re confident India will continue her contributions to lunar exploration. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency & ISRO are planning a joint lunar polar exploration that will be launched in early 2020.”

ISRO experts on Sunday ascertained that re-establishing communication with Chandrayaan-2’s lander Vikram looks “less and less probable.”

While efforts are on to restore the lost link, the ISRO scientists noted that they have less time at hand. Earlier in the day, after Chandrayaan-2’s onboard cameras located lander Vikram on the lunar surface, ISRO Chairman K Sivan reiterated that those efforts would continue. On Saturday, he had assured that the Indian space agency will try to establish a link with the lander in a matter of 14 days.

Notably, India’s ambitious lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.