New Delhi: After successfully performing the fifth and final orbit manoeuvre, Chandrayaan-2 lander, ‘Vikram’ was successfully separated from the orbiter at 1:15 PM on Monday Indian Science and Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the development in a tweet.

During the one-hour separation window starting 12.45 pm, ‘Vikram’ was separated at 1.15 pm. It is currently located in an orbit of 119 km x 127 km, the ISRO said.

After the separation, two deorbit manoeuvres of the lander would be carried out to prepare for its landing in the south polar region of the moon. “On September 3, we will have a small manoeuvre for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally,” ISRO Chairman K Sivan had stated.

The Vikram Moon Lander, is scheduled to touch the lunar surface near its south pole on September 7 at about 1.55 am. A rover called ‘Pragyaan’ would roll out from the lander to carry out various tests on the lunar soil, especially detecting the presence of water and other minerals there.

The mission was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. It consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover.

The orbiter will revolve around the Moon for around a year, studying the satellite’s outer atmosphere. The rover, on the other hand, will roam area near the lunar south pole for around 14 Earth days, carrying out surface and sub-surface experiments.

With Chandrayaan-2, India became only the fourth country in the world to send a rover to the Moon and the only country in the world to perform a ‘soft landing’ in the lunar south pole region, if it succeeds.

(With agency inputs)