New Delhi: Not only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO scientists, India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-2’s landing setback has not discouraged a single political leader. Rather, they have encouraged the ISRO scientists for their hard work and sincerity.

Cutting across party lines, a number of political leaders took to Twitter to congratulate ISRO scientists and poured out their best wishes.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi praised ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, saying their passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian and their work is not in vain.

“Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking & ambitious Indian space missions,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said ISRO’s achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud.

“India stands with our committed and hard-working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours,” he added.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to praise ISRO scientists and said India is proud of ISRO and its team of scientists.

“The ISRO’s mission to reach the Moon is bound to succeed. Their courage and commitment will ultimately make it successful. I wish team ISRO a great success in their future endeavours,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam said she is with the ISTRO team.

“We are with you @isro. You have brought the nation, it’s young minds and all, together in sensing your achievements in Space. You will succeed,” she said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter and said Chandrayaan 2 mission is a testimony that ISRO’s scientists have traversed the new frontiers of space & made every Indian proud.

“We see it as a new opportunity to surge ahead & reach greater heights. Future is only brighter to achieve new feats & heights!,” he said.

BSP Supremo Mayawati also took to Twitter to appreciate the hard work of ISRO scientists and wished the best for future endeavours.

1. चाँद पर कदम रखने के लिए चन्द्रयान-2 मिशन ने समस्त भारतीय जनमानस को रोमांचित किया है। इस सम्बंध में भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों खासकर ’इसरो’ के वैज्ञानिकों ने अबतक जो भी सफलता प्राप्त की है वह गर्व करने लायक है व उसकी सराहना की जानी चाहिए। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 7, 2019

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan took to Twitter and said this does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development, there will be a learning curve.

“We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO,” he said.

In a last-stage snag, communications between India’s moon lander Vikram and the orbiter was snapped as the former was only 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the moon’s south pole early on Saturday.