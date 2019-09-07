New Delhi: Hours after Chandrayaan-2’s lander ‘Vikram’ lost contact with ground control, around 2.1 km from the lunar surface, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded ISRO scientists saying,’India is with them’. Calling the scientists, exceptional professionals, PM said that they (scientists) have made an incredible contribution to national progress. “Every Indian is filled with spirit and confidence. We are proud of our scientists. Their hard work has ensured a better life not just for Indian citizens but for the world. We have told the world that the best is yet to come. We want to tell our scientists that India is with you,” said PM Modi in his 25-minute address to the nation.

Notably, ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the Vikram lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent. Vikram’s descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Vikram Lander to the ground stations was lost, Isro said, adding that data was being analysed.

“We will look back at the journey and effort with great satisfaction, the learning from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon,” PM Modi stated. Boosting the morale of ISRO scientists, PM Modi further stated,”Resilience and tenacity are central to India’s ethos. In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again & gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall.”

He also showered praise on the families of space scientists for their ‘silent and valuable support’. “Hurdles cannot shake us. You came as close as you could. I salute the families of our space scientists. That silent but valuable support is a major asset.

“Resilience & tenacity are central to India’s ethos. In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again & gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall,” the Prime Minister added.

Encouraging the spirits of the disappointed scientists, PM asserted,” Today I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, traveled far & these very teachings will remain with us. The learning from today will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon. There is no failure in science, only experiment, and efforts.”