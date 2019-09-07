New Delhi: India’s ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan 2 on September 7 made international headlines after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with Vikram Lander just moments before its soft landing on the surface of the moon.

Not only India, but the whole world ever since is pouring out appreciation for ISRO scientists for making efforts to reach to a place where no one else has ever dared to land. Here is a look at how the international media reacted to the Chandrayaan 2 landing setback.

Describing Chandrayaan-2 lander’s inability to soft-land on the lunar surface as a ‘partial failure’, The New York Time wrote “an orbiter remains in operation – would delay the country’s bid to join an elite club of nations that have landed in one piece on the moon’s surface.”

French daily Le Monde mentioned the success rate of soft landing on the moon but in percentage. “So far, scientists point out, only 45 per cent of missions aimed at alleviating have been successful,” the French daily wrote.

British newspaper The Guardian, in its article with the titled ‘India’s moon landing suffers last-minute communications loss’, said, “India is going where probably the future settlements of humans will be in 20 years, in 50 years, 100 years.”

The Washington Post wrote an article ‘India loses contact with its lander as it attempted to land on the moon’ as its header. “The incident could now set back India’s growing space ambitions, seen as a reflection of the aspirations of its young population,” the article stated.

Referring to Chandrayaan-2 lander’s soft landing setback, the online edition of American magazine Wired said ‘all is not lost for the mission’. “The loss of the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover it was carrying to the lunar surface would be a big blow for India’s space program…But all is not lost for the mission,” it said.

In a last-stage technical snag, communications between India’s moon lander Vikram and the orbiter was snapped as the former was only 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the moon’s south pole.

ISRO chief K Sivan said, “Vikram lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, the communications from the lander to ground stations was lost. The data is being analysed.”