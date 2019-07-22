New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is finally set to launch the country’s second Moon landing mission ‘Chandrayaan-2‘ on Monday. If the mission succeeds, India would be placed among the top four lunar pioneers, the others being the US, Russia and China.

The new lift-off is slated to take place at 2.43 PM IST. There will also be a live-streaming of the launch for the world to witness.

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Timing:

The new launch time of Chandrayaan-2 is 2:43 PM IST on Monday, i.e., July 22. The GSLV Mk-III which is part of the Chandrayaan 2 Moon mission is scheduled to carry the Orbiter, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover to the Moon in order to conduct several tests. The nation’s second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 will have 13 payloads and a passive experiment from American space agency NASA, said ISRO.

The rocket will take off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota. After observing the lunar surface, the Orbiter will communicate the same between the Lander ‘Vikram’ and Earth.

The Pragyan Rover is a six-wheeled AI-powered module. Known as ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, this module can travel up to 500 m and uses solar energy as fuel.

Here’s How to Watch the Live-streaming of Chandrayaan-2 Mission:

ISRO had earlier invited visitors to watch the live launch of the GSLV Mk-III at the Launch Viewing Gallery in Sriharikota. The SDSC Centre had re-opened the online registrations for the same. However, the process is now closed and those interested can instead watch the live-streaming of the launch event on ISRO’s Twitter handle and Facebook page.

The live streaming of the event will also be available on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel at 2:10 PM.

Earlier on July 15, the mission was aborted an hour before the lift-off, due to lack of pressure in the helium tanks of the rocket – Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III).