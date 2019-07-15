Chennai: India’s second mission to Moon, Chandrayaan-2 onboard GSLVMkIII-M1 was called off due to a technical snag on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. “A technical snag was observed in launch vehicle system at T-56 minute. As a measure of abundant precaution, #Chandrayaan2 launch has been called off for today. Revised launch date will be announced later,” the ISRO tweeted.

The lift-off of the three-component spacecraft weighing 3,850 kg and comprising an orbiter, the lander and the rover was scheduled for 2.51 am from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here.

Know More About Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan-2 carries a total of 14 payloads — 13 from India and one passive payload from NASA — with special focus on mapping craters in the polar region, besides checking for water again.

What Chandrayaan-2 mission aims to achieve, a touchdown near Moon’s south pole, has been managed by only one other mission, China’s Chang’e-4 spacecraft.

In a first, the mission has been led by two women scientists. M Vanitha, an electronics systems engineer, has shouldered the responsibility as the Project Director. Reports say that Vanitha, who was responsible for data handling systems for India’s remote sensing satellites, was initially reluctant to accept the challenge.

The other woman scientist at the helm is Mission Director Ritu Karidhal. Karidhal was also the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars mission.