New Delhi: As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the launch of Chandrayaan-2, former ISRO chief, G Madhavan Nair, said that the mission is going to be the most complex one that ISRO has undertaken so far.

“Scientifically, it is a follow on mission to confirm data from Chandrayaan-1. It is going to be a big motivator for the young scientific group,” said Nair.

Chandrayaan-2 is an ambitious lunar mission which is to be launched on Monday at 2:51 AM. ISRO today released behind-the-scenes footage of the mission’s various components coming together.

The 3.48-tonne spacecraft will be carried by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV-Mk III), a 640-tonne rocket.

“The day we are going to land is either September 6 or September 7, that day happens to be the beginning of a lunar day. For one full lunar day, the lander and rover will be functioning and carry out scientific experiments,” ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan had said in a press conference.

Chandrayaan-2, India’s second lunar mission, has three modules namely Orbiter, Lander (Vikram) and Rover (Pragyan).

What’s the job of Orbiter, Lander and Rover?

The composite body of Chandrayaan 2 is kept inside GSLV MK-III. The Rover is housed inside the Lander.

After launching into earthbound orbit by GSLV MK-III, the integrated module will reach Moon orbit using Orbiter propulsion module.

The lander will separate from the Orbiter and soft-land at the predetermined site close to the lunar South Pole.

Further, the Rover will roll out for carrying out scientific experiments on the lunar surface.

Instruments are also mounted on Lander and Orbiter for carrying out scientific experiments.

India launched its first moon mission Chandrayaan-I in October 2008 using its light rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). With the launch of the second mission, ISRO intends to work towards further discoveries of the Moon’s origins.