New Delhi: US space agency NASA on Tuesday has said that it has found the crash site and debris of India’s Chandrayaan 2 Vikram moon lander. Earlier this year in September, Vikram had lost its contact with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following its launch from Chandraayan 2 moon orbiter when it tried to make a soft-landing near the moon’s south pole.

The US space agency also tweeted the images clicked by its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) that show the site of impact and the associated debris field.

The #Chandrayaan2 Vikram lander has been found by our @NASAMoon mission, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. See the first mosaic of the impact site https://t.co/GA3JspCNuh pic.twitter.com/jaW5a63sAf — NASA (@NASA) December 2, 2019

Confirming the development, NASA in a statement asserted that the “debris first located by Shanmuga Shanmuga about 750 meters northwest of the main crash site.

“Shanmuga Subramanian contacted the LRO project with a positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images. When the images for the first mosaic were acquired the impact point was poorly illuminated and thus not easily identifiable. Two subsequent image sequences were acquired on Oct. 14 and 15, and Nov. 11. The LROC team scoured the surrounding area in these new mosaics and found the impact site (70.8810°S, 22.7840°E, 834 m elevation) and associated debris field,” the statement read.