New Delhi: All eyes are on Chandrayaan-2 as India’s second mission to the Moon after 2008’s Chandrayaan-1, makes its landing there today, after 1 AM.

With the successful completion of this mission, India will be the fourth nation to make a soft landing on the Moon, after Russia, USA and China, and the first-ever nation to do so on the lunar south pole. Further, the landing comes just days after it completed two back-to-back de-orbiting manoeuvres on September 3 and 4.

It will make a 15-minute descent towards the Moon; this 15-minute period has been described by the Indian Spach Research Organisation (ISRO) as ’15 minutes of terror’.

The mission’s rover is called ‘Pragyaan’ while its lander is called ‘Vikram’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the landing live at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru. He will be accompanied by 60 students from across the country who were selected on the basis of a special space science quiz.

Earlier on Friday, the Prime Minister tweeted: “The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here. In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole. India and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists.”

Also invited to witness the historic moment are some students from Bhutan, a special mention of which was made by the Prime Minister during his recent two-day state visit to the Himalayan nation.

The landing will be telecast live from 1:10 AM onwards on Doordarshan, webcast on the ISRO website and streamed on social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. People from across the country, too, are sending their best wishes to ISRO for the completion of this historic mission.

Chandrayaan-2, which has been developed by the space agency itself, was launched on July 22 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sri Harikota, Andhra Pradesh. It was initially scheduled to be launched on July 15; however, the launch was called off due to a technical error.

The mission primarily aims to map the location and abundance of water on the Moon.