New Delhi: K Sivan, the chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Thursday suggested that the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, which was India’s second space mission to Moon, was doing ‘extremely well.’ He also said that a national-level committee will look into what really went wrong with the space mission’s lander.

The remark by Sivan comes just days after he said that the mission was a success as it achieved 98% of its objectives and declared Gaganyaan-2 as ISRO’s next priority.

Speaking to reporters, the ISRO chief said, “Chandrayaan-2 orbiter is doing very well. All payload operations have commenced, it’s doing extremely well. We have got no signal from lander but orbiter is working very well. A national-level committee is now analysing what really went wrong with the lander.”

He further said, “After the committee submits the report, we’ll work on the future plan. Necessary approvals and other processes are required. We are working on that.”

Chandrayaan-2’s lander, Vikram, lost contact with ISRO on September 7, which has not been established since, mere kilometres away from making its scheduled soft landing on the lunar surface. The orbiter, on the other hand, is working exactly how it should be. It carries eight payloads or scientific instruments, to carry out experiments.

The soft landing, in the event of being successfully carried out, would have made India only the fourth country to achieve such a feat, after the USA, USSR and China.

Chandrayaan-2 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on July 22, a week after its scheduled launch was postponed due to some technical issues. The main objective of the mission was to map and study the variations in lunar surface composition, as well as the location and abundance of the surface of the Moon.