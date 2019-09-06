New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night arrived at the Bengaluru Airport ahead of the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon. He was received by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach the ISRO centre in Bengaluru on early Saturday morning at around 1:30 AM to witness the live-streaming of the moon mission. He will watch the event with over 60 high school children from across the country. Notably, these students were shortlisted based on the results of an online space quiz.

Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bengaluru Airport; received by CM BS Yeddiyurappa. He will reach ISRO centre in Bengaluru tonight ahead of landing of #Chandrayaan2 on the moon. pic.twitter.com/Bc9RngfjPl — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2019

Meanwhile, ISRO had tweeted, “Less than four hours to go, we are ready for the historic event of landing of #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander.” India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled to land on the surface of the moon on Saturday between 1:30 AM and 2:30 AM. With this, India will be the first country to reach closest to the moon’s south pole.