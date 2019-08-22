New Delhi: After successfully entering the Lunar orbit on Tuesday, Chandrayaan-2 sent the first image of the moon in which Mare Orientale Basin, Apollo Craters has been identified.

The Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-2 captured the image of the moon at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019, which was shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today.

Apollo crater is an enormous impact crater (circular depression in the surface) located on the southern hemisphere on the far side of the moon. It’s a double-ringed walled plain (or basin) whose inner ring is roughly half the diameter of the outer wall.

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019. Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture.#ISRO pic.twitter.com/ZEoLnSlATQ— ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2019

The Male Orientale Basin is a lunar mare (large, dark, basaltic plains on the moon formed by ancient volcanic eruptions) located on the near side and far side of the moon.

After the successful Lunar Orbit Insertion (LOI), Chandrayaan-2 had entered the Lunar orbit on Tuesday.

“It was a tense 30-minute operation. The tension and anxiety kept on building as the clock ticked. It was a great relief and joy when the Chandrayaan-2 was put into the lunar orbit successfully,” said ISRO chairman K Sivan.

He said that the next major event will happen on September 2 when the lander will be separated from the orbiter.

“On September 3, we will have a small manoeuvre for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally,” said Sivan.

Lander Vikram will soft-land on Moon on September 7, 2019.