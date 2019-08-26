New Delhi: India’s Lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 is all set to launch into the third lunar orbit on Wednesday after it successfully entered the second orbit on August 21.

The second Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of the manoeuvre was 1228 seconds and the orbit achieved was 118 km x 4412 km.

The series of orbit manoeuvres are being performed on Chandrayaan-2 to enable it to enter its final orbit passing over the lunar poles at a distance of about 100 km from the Moon’s surface.

Chandrayaan-2 sent the first image of the moon in which Mare Orientale Basin, Apollo Craters were identified.

ISRO informed that all spacecraft parameters were normal after the important manoeuvre.

The next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 28, 2019, between 0530 – 0630 hrs IST.

The Vikram Lander of the Chandrayaan-2 captured the image of the moon at a height of about 2650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019, which was shared by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today.

The next major event will take place on September 2 when the lander will be separated from the orbiter.

“On September 3, we will have a small manoeuvre for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally,” said Sivan.

The lander will separate from the Orbiter and will enter into a 100 km X 30 km orbit around the Moon. Then, it will perform a series of complex braking manoeuvres to soft-land in the South polar region of the Moon on September 7, 2019.