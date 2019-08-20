New Delhi: As India’s moonshot Chandrayaan-2, was successful manoeuvred into the lunar orbit on Tuesday, ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan said that the Indian spacecraft has crossed a major milestone. Addressing a presser soon after the crucial operation, K Sivan said,”It was tense 30 minute operation. The tension and anxiety kept on building as the clock ticked. It was a great relief and joy when the Chandrayaan-2 was put into the lunar orbit successfully.”

Explaining the delicate nature of the mission, Sivan said,”A higher-than-expected approach velocity would have bounced off the spacecraft into deep space, while a slow approach would have led to the moon’s gravity to pull Chandrayaan 2 and crash it on the lunar surface. The approach velocity had to be just right and the altitude over the moon rather precise. Even a small error or discrepency in the angle would have killed the mission.”

“Next major event will happen on September 2 when the lander will be separated from the orbiter. On September 3 we will have a small manoeuvre for about 3 seconds to ensure that the systems of the lander are running normally. On 7th September, at 1:55 am lander will land on the moon. Whatever is humanly possible, has been done by us,” Sivan informed further.

Reports claimed that around 200 officials were assembled at the ISRO centre to witness the successful insertion. “The monitoring of Chandrayaan-2 was round-the-clock and officials were anxious to see that the spacecraft was on course to the moon,” an ISRO official said.

Following the successful move, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad congratulated ISRO on Twitter. “Great news! Chandrayaan2 moves closer to the Moon. Congratulations ISRO,” the Law Minister wrote on the micro-blogging site.

GSLV MkIII-M1 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-2 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on July 22, 2019. India scripts history by successfully launching Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, days after the lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag. The GSLVMkIII-M1 took off at 2.43 pm as per schedule.