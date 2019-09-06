New Delhi: Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan on Friday said Chandrayaan-2 will have more payload capability when compared to India’s first lunar mission. “Chandrayaan-1, if you compare it with Chandrayaan-2, basic difference is, here we are doing soft landing. The former was done by PSLV and here we are using GSLV Mk III, meaning that we have more payload capability,” said Narayanan.

A report from a leading news channel quoted Nambi Narayanan as saying, “ISRO will be putting Chandrayaan-2 on the automatic landing system. The ratio to reach the Moon is now around 35km: 112km. The travel time to reach the Moon’s surface is 35km to the Moon’s surface, which is about 15 minutes. After it lands, ISRO will wait for about four hours so that the dust created by this landing will be settled and then the first pictures will be out.”

Notably, the Chandrayaan-2 mission is an advanced version of the previous Chandrayaan-1 mission which was carried out about 10 years ago. Chandrayaan-1 had 11 payloads- five from India, three from Europe, 2 from USA and 1 from Bulgaria, and the mission had the credit for the discovery of water on the lunar surface. The 1.4-tonne spacecraft was launched using PSLV and the orbiter had orbited 100 km from the lunar surface.