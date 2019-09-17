New Delhi: Following days-long efforts to reconnect with lander ‘Vikram’ of Chandrayaan 2 after it lost contact with the ground station during its moon-landing, on Tuesday the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted a “thank you” to its supporters for their encouragement.

“Thank you for standing by us. We will continue to keep going forward — propelled by the hopes and dreams of Indians across the world!” read the tweet shared by ISRO along with a graphical picture that has a caption saying “Thank you for inspiring us to always aim for the sky”.

Ten days of silence have passed by since the space agency has been trying to establish contact with lander Vikram of Chandrayaan-2 after it lost connection moments away from Moon’s surface at a distance of 2.1 km.

ISRO has only four days remaining to restore the lost connection with lander Vikram as the moon will soon enter its night. The temperature on the moon’s surface is set to drop significantly in the coming days, and it can fall as low as -200 degrees celsius and the rover has not been built to sustain that. As a result, ISRO has been trying to establish contact and bring back Vikram by September 21.

“Progressively, you can imagine that it becomes that much more difficult, with each passing hour, the available power on the battery gets drained out, and there won’t be anything left for it to power and operate”, an ISRO official had told PTI.

Recently, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) joined hands with ISRO in its endeavour to bring back the lander. Earlier today, NASA sent its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to the south pole of the moon where Vikram is stranded, and take photographs to determine the lander’s fate.

Meanwhile, the ISRO has been trying to establish the link with Vikram using its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bengaluru.

On September 7, the celebrations around India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan 2 turned about-face after lander Vikram on its descent to soft-land on the Moon’s south polar region lost control and crash-landed snapping the communication links with scientists monitoring the mission from ISRO’s ground station.