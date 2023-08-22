Home

Chandrayaan-3: Bhopal Science Centre Makes Special Preparations Ahead of Landing | Watch

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday that they will organise a live telecast of the landing process, which will begin at 5.20 pm on the same day.

Bhopal: Chandrayaan-3 will land on the moon tomorrow at around 6.04 pm. ISRO chairman S Somanath has exuded confidence in a successful soft-landing. He said that the confidence stems from all the preparations ahead of the launch and the hitch-free progress made by the integrated module and the landing module in their journey to the Moon. Ahead of the landing, Special preparations were done at Bhopal Science Centre, Madhya Pradesh.

Watch

#WATCH | Special preparations done at Bhopal Science Centre, Madhya Pradesh ahead of the landing Chandrayaan-3 Mission on August 23. pic.twitter.com/ACtcKE6kRb — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023

“ISRO scientists have worked hard for this, and it will definitely be successful. The south pole of the moon is very important because there is a possibility of water. An interview model of Chandrayaan has also been prepared here as well as a screen has been installed which gives complete information about Chandrayaan-3 Mission,” Project Coordinator, Bhopal Science Centre Saket Singh Kaurav said.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced on Tuesday that Chandrayaan-3’s landing on moon will be telecasted in all state-run schools. All the schools will be specifically opened for viewing for an hour in the evening.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also asked all higher education institutions (HEIs) to organise “special assemblies” between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM for the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing for students on the evening of Wednesday.

