Chandrayaan 3 Budget: What Is The Cost Of ISRO’s Latest Lunar Mission?

Chandrayaan 3 is expected to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at 18:04 Hrs and the entire country is praying for the success of India's lunar mission. Have a look at the budget of the ISRO mission, in detail..

Chandrayaan 3 Budget

New Delhi: The latest lunar exploration mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), ‘Chandrayaan 3’ was launched on July 14, 2023 and is expected to make a soft landing on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 18:04 Hrs; this first soft-landing attempt will be made on the Moon’s south pole region. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan 2 that aims to demonstrate India’s end-to-end capability in safe-landing and roving on the moon’s surface. Know the cost and complete budget of this lunar mission, in detail:

Chandrayaan 3 Budget

Chandrayaan 3 is not a very expensive mission when compared to India’s previous lunar missions, Chandrayaan 2 and Chandrayaan 1. According to ISRO ex-Chairman K Sivan, the approved cost of this mission, which excludes the cost of launch vehicle, is approximately Rs. 250 crore; this cost includes the land rover and the propulsion module for this mission. In addition to this, the launch service costs Rs. 365 crore; taking the total budget of the Chandrayaan 3 mission to Rs. 615 crore or about $75 million dollars.

In December 2019, an initial funding of Rs. 75 crore was requested by the space organisation; Rs. 60 crore from this would be used for expenses with respect to machinery, equipment and other capital. The remainder amount was sought under the expenditure head.

Cost Of Chandrayaan 2

As mentioned earlier, Chandrayaan 3 is relatively affordable and a cost effective mission, especially when compared with the cost of India’s last lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2. It is reported that the cost for the lander, orbiter, rover, navigation and ground support network was about Rs. 603 crore while the cost of the geo-stationary satellite launch vehicle was Rs. 375 crore, taking the total budget of Chandrayaan 2 to Rs. 978 crore.

Chandrayaan 3 Budget vs Luna 25 Budget

The budget for Chandrayaan 3 is about Rs. 615 crore which is quite less in comparison with the other lunar missions. India was directly competing with Russia’s Luna 25 Mission and a constant tab was being kept on whether India or Russia, whose spacecraft would land on the moon first. However, Russia’s Luna 25 has ended in a crash. Comparing the budget, Russia has not released its lunar mission’s budget officially but according to reports, it is around Rs. 1,600 crore.

This lunar mission was scheduled to launch in 2021 but it was delayed by a couple of years because of the pandemic. Till now, only three countries, namely China, US and the Soviet Union have managed to soft-land on the moon. If successful, India will join the list as the fourth country to land on the moon.

