Chandrayaan-3 Enters Moon’s Orbit, Landing Expected On August 23: ISRO

In the third phase of the mission, Chandrayaan-3 will orbit the Moon several times before reaching an altitude of 100 km above the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country after the USA, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. (Image: Twitter/@NewsIADN)

Chandrayaan-3 Enters Moon’s Orbit: The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday. In the third phase of the mission, Chandrayaan-3 will orbit the Moon several times before reaching an altitude of 100 km above the lunar surface. Following this, the lander will separate from the propulsion module and land on the south pole region of the lunar surface.

In a tweet posted on its official Twitter account, ISRO said: “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: “MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖” 🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next operation – reduction of orbit – is scheduled for Aug 6, 2023, around 23:00 Hrs. IST.”

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

“MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity 🌖”

🙂 Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully inserted into the lunar orbit. A retro-burning at the Perilune was commanded from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), ISTRAC, Bengaluru. The next… pic.twitter.com/6T5acwiEGb — ISRO (@isro) August 5, 2023

Yesterday, i.e., on Friday, August 4, ISRO informed that Chandrayaan-3 has covered two-thirds of the distance to the moon.

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar mission which consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

“The spacecraft has covered about two-thirds of the distance to the moon. Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set for Aug 5, 2023, around 19:00 Hrs. IST,” Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted Friday.

Chandrayaan-3 Was Launched On July 14

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country after the USA, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the moon and demonstrate the country’s abilities for a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface.

33 Days To Reach Moon’s Orbit

Chandrayaan-3 will take nearly 33 days from the launch date to reach the orbit of the moon. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days. One day on the Moon is equal to 14 days on Earth.

Chandrayaan-3 components include various electronic and mechanical subsystems intended to ensure a safe and soft landing such as Navigation sensors, propulsion systems, guidance & control among others. Additionally, there are mechanisms for the release of Rover, two-way communication-related antennas and other onboard electronics.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon’s surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is Rs. 250 crores (Excluding Launch Vehicle Cost).

Chandrayaan-3’s development phase commenced in January 2020 with the launch planned sometime in 2021. However, the Covid-19 pandemic brought an unforeseen delay to the mission’s progress.

ISRO’s Follow-Up Attempt After Chandrayaan-2 Mission Faced Challenges

Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO’s follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was eventually deemed to have failed its core mission objectives.

The key scientific outcomes from Chandrayaan-2 include the first-ever global map for lunar sodium, enhancing knowledge on crater size distribution, unambiguous detection of lunar surface water ice with IIRS instrument and more. The mission has been featured in almost 50 publications.

Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

Landing Expected On August 23

The journey from Earth to the moon for the spacecraft is estimated to take about a month and the landing is expected on August 23. Upon landing, it will operate for one lunar day, which is approximately 14 Earth days.

