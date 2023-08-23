Home

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: First Look Of ISRO Control Room Released

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019, when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Astrological Significance Why is Time 604 PM Important Today Expert Speaks!

Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing live updates: If all goes well, the Vikram lander should make a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23. You can watch a live stream of the landing below. It will start at 5.27 PM IST.

Here are the latest updates and Reactions on Chandrayaan-3 Landing:

