Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: First Look Of ISRO Control Room Released

Chandrayaan-3 Live Updates: The Chandrayaan-3 mission is the follow-up to the Chandrayaan-2 mission of 2019, when the Vikram lander crashed into the lunar surface.

Updated: August 23, 2023 5:17 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta

Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing live updates: If all goes well, the Vikram lander should make a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23. You can watch a live stream of the landing below. It will start at 5.27 PM IST.

Here are the latest updates and Reactions on Chandrayaan-3 Landing:

Live Updates

  • 5:18 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: The last few minutes of the Moon landing were referred to as the “15 minutes of terror” by K Sivan, chairperson of ISRO during Chandrayaan-2.

  • 5:02 PM IST

  • 4:51 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: If the mission succeeds, India will join a small and exclusive club of countries that have managed to soft land on the Moon. So far, the club has three members—the United States, the Soviet Union and China.

  • 4:22 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Know key Scientists Behind ISRO Moon Mission

    1- P Veeramuthuvel: Project Director

    2- B N Ramakrishna: Director, ISTRAC

    3- M Sankaran: Director, U R Rao Space Centre

    4- S Mohana Kumar: Mission Director for launch of Chandrayaan 3

    5- V Narayanan: Director, Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre

    6- S Unnikrishnan Nair: Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: Ahead of the launch, ISRO said it is ready to initiate the mission’s automatic landing sequence. The space agency plans to do it at 5.44 PM IST.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Updates: Vikram lander should make a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23.

