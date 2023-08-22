Home

News

India

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update By ISRO: ‘No Delay In Moon Landing’

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update By ISRO: ‘No Delay In Moon Landing’

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has shared the latest update and has said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule and will land tomorrow.

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 is a topic of discussion and everyone in the country is waiting with bated breaths, to see the lunar operation of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have a soft landing on the moon. India’s space organisation has shared an update on its social media platform and has informed the nation that the mission is on schedule and will land tomorrow, as expected. It was being said that the landing of the Chandrayaan-3 might be delayed by a few days but now it has been specified by the official twitter account of ISRO, that the mission is on track and will land tomorrow, August 23, 2023 at around 6:04 PM.

Trending Now

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Not Delayed Says ISRO

In its latest tweet, ISRO has said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, the systems are undergoing regular checks and smooth sailing is continuing. The space organisation has said that the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is very excited and is buzzing with a lot energy. Along with this update, ISRO has also shared the link for the live telecast of the landing operations.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

The mission is on schedule.

Systems are undergoing regular checks.

Smooth sailing is continuing. The Mission Operations Complex (MOX) is buzzed with energy & excitement! The live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 17:20 Hrs. IST… pic.twitter.com/Ucfg9HAvrY — ISRO (@isro) August 22, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live Streaming

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land tomorrow and ISRO has scheduled a live telecast for the same. Everyone will be able to watch Chandrayaan-3’s soft-landing on the moon on August 23, 2023 from 5:20 PM. The live telecast can be seen via the official website, YouTube and Facebook page of ISRO. The landing will also be shown on television- on the channel DD National.

Know More About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission of India’s last lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2 and aims at demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe-landing and roving on the surface of the moon. An extremely cost-effective mission, the cost of Chandrayaan-3 is only Rs 615 crore while the budget of Chandrayaan-2 was more than Rs 900 crore.

If Chandrayaan-3 has a successful soft-landing on the moon, India will be one of the four countries in the world to do so and India would be the first nation in the world to land on the South Pole region of the moon, which is considered ‘mysterious’ by the scientists. This lunar mission was scheduled to launch in 2021 but it was delayed by a couple of years because of the pandemic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES