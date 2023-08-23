Home

News

India

Chanda Mama ‘Tour’ Ke, Says PM Modi After Chadrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Moon Surface

live

Chanda Mama ‘Tour’ Ke, Says PM Modi After Chadrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Moon Surface

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the ISRO team from South Africa to encourage the scientists.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan-3: India scripted history on Wednesday after Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched the lunar surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa’s Johannesburg, for the BRICS summit joined team ISRO to encourage the group of scientists. During his 20-minute address, PM Modi heaped praises on the ISRO scientists and termed it as a historic moment.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES