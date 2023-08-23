Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Chanda Mama ‘Tour’ Ke, Says PM Modi After Chadrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Moon Surface
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the ISRO team from South Africa to encourage the scientists.
Chandrayaan-3: India scripted history on Wednesday after Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched the lunar surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa’s Johannesburg, for the BRICS summit joined team ISRO to encourage the group of scientists. During his 20-minute address, PM Modi heaped praises on the ISRO scientists and termed it as a historic moment.
