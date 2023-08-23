Top Recommended Stories

Chanda Mama 'Tour' Ke, Says PM Modi After Chadrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Moon Surface

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the ISRO team from South Africa to encourage the scientists. 

Updated: August 23, 2023 6:44 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Chanda Mama 'Tour' Ke, Says PM Modi After Chadrayaan-3 Successfully Touches Moon Surface
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chandrayaan-3: India scripted history on Wednesday after Chandrayaan-3 successfully touched the lunar surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa’s Johannesburg, for the BRICS summit joined team ISRO to encourage the group of scientists. During his 20-minute address, PM Modi heaped praises on the ISRO scientists and termed it as a historic moment.

  6:10 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing: “When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India,” says PM Modi on the soft landing of ISRO’s third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the moon

  6:10 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing:

  6:07 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing: This is moment of new Dawn of New India, says PM Modi

  6:06 PM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 Landing: This Is Historic Moment for India, Says PM Modi

