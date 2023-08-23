Home

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Prayers Across The World For The Success Of ISRO’s Latest Lunar Mission | Watch Video

Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon today at around 6:04 PM and people across the world are hoping that ISRO's latest lunar mission will be a success. Prayers are being done across the world for the lunar mission to be successful, watch the video from US.

Chandrayaan-3 Prayers Across The World

New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3, the latest lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has everyone’s attention across the world as the spacecraft is ready to make a soft landing on the surface of the moon in a few hours. For it to be a success, prayers are being held across the world, videos of which are seen on social media. People across the globe are coming together in support of the lunar mission and are offering their respective religious prayers for the same.

From Rishikesh in India to Monroe, New Jersey, special prayers are being held for the Chandrayaan-3 to successfully land on the South Pole region of the moon; along with the Indians in our country, the Indian-Americans are also extremely enthusiastic about the mission.

Prayers Across The World For Chandrayaan-3 Success

Indian-Americans are religiously praying for the success of the lunar mission and religious rituals like ‘havan’ and ‘abhishekam’ are being held for the same. Indians in Virginia, US have performed a special havan at a temple and a priest there, Sai A Sharma has said that that along with a havan, they are praying to Lakshminarasimha Swamy and also also performing Maha Ganapati Havan. Visitors at the temple are proud of India’s accomplishment and are hoping that this mission and the ones that come after this, prove to be successful. Prayers were also offered at the Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey, the video of which you can see here.

#WATCH | US: Prayers being offered at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center in Monroe, New Jersey for the successful landing of #Chandrayaan3Mission Members of the Indian-American community say, “It’s a proud moment for all of our Indian community. Hopefully, everything… pic.twitter.com/clSH4HBqv8 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

Indians Also Praying For The Lunar Mission

Religious ceremonies across different faiths and religions are being held across the country, everyone praying that the Chandrayaan-3 Mission is a success. A Ganga Aarti was performed with tricolours in the hands at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh, a havan was performed by some people in Bhabaneswar, Varanasi and Prayagraj, prayers were also made at the Hanuman Temple in Aliganj, children prayed at a temple in Vadodara and mantras were chanted in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. For the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3, people also offered namaz at the Islamic Centre of India.

Chandrayaan-3 Live Streaming

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch India’s Historic Step On Moon

The soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 will be streamed live on ISROs’ official website, YouTube and Facebook page and on the tv channel DD National. The live streaming will begin at 5:20 PM and the links for the same can be accessed from the link given below. PM Modi, who is in Johannesburg, South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit, 2023 will join via video conference.

(Inputs from ANI)

