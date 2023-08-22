Home

Chandrayaan-3: Landing To Be Telecast In All State-Run UP Schools, Live Steaming in All UGC Affiliated Institutes | Top Updates

On Wednesday evening, the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the moon surface with the Pragyaan rover in its belly.

Chandrayaan-3: Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon tomorrow at around 6.04pm. ISRO chairman S Somanath has exuded confidence of a successful soft-landing. He said that the confidence stems from all the preparations ahead of the launch and the hitch-free progress made by the integrated module and the landing module in their journey to the Moon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the moon landing by Chandrayaan-3 will be telecast live in all State-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools will open specially for one hour in the evening for the viewing.

Trending Now

Citing instructions of the State government’s education ministry, the Uttar Pradesh government has said that “On August 23, at 5.27 pm, the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process will be telecast live on the ISRO website, YouTube channel and DD National. In such a situation, arrangements should be made for live telecast by organizing special meetings in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm.”

Chandrayaan-3: Here are some of the top developments

Additional State Project Director, Madhusudan Hulgi said “This is the first time that the government has decided to open schools in the evening to educate the students on such a historic occasion.”

Indian Space Research Organisation launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

The stated objectives of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, are safe and soft landing, rover roving on the moon’s surface, and in-situ scientific experiments.

The approved cost of Chandrayaan-3 is ₹ 250 crore (excluding launch vehicle cost).

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

ISRO chief says preparation in full swing, confident on successful landing

UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions to Organise Live Streaming of Chandrayaan-3

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to organise “special assemblies” between 5:30 PM and 6:30 PM for the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing for students on the evening of Wednesday as India’s third lunar mission is getting closer to landing.

“Let’s witness India’s historical journey to the moon! The Higher Education Institutions are requested to organise livestreaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon. 23rd August 2023 from 05:30 PM Onwards at isro.gov.in,” tweeted UGC India on Monday.

