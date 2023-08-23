Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Chandrayaan-3 Lands, ISRO Makes History, Netizens Celebrate With Memes: Take A Look
Sharing some of the reactions and memes marking the historical moment when it landed on the South Pole.
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Memes: India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s lander has landed on the Moon at the designated time on the designated date, 6:04 pm and August 23 respectively.
Trending Now
So how can you not get the passionate feel from social media?
Sharing some of the reactions and memes marking the historical moment when it landed on the South Pole.
Whistles to the moon and back! 🇮🇳🌖#Chandrayaan3 #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/75gvUhhBaN
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 23, 2023
Congratulations India 🙏🇮🇳
Big day for India, Every Indian celebrate moment where lander module of #Chandrayaan3 land South pole of the moon successfully 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3Landing #चंद्रयान_3 #ISRO #VikramLander #isroindia #Chandrayaan3Mission #NASA #SpaceMission #MoonLanding pic.twitter.com/9wxHTK2bnD
— Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) August 23, 2023
Proud moment for Indians. #Chandrayaan3 successfully landed ❤️ #Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/hhgYkNKjRU
— Prabhas FC (@PrabhasRaju) August 23, 2023
Proud Indian 🇮🇳#Chandrayaan3 #IndiaOnTheMoon pic.twitter.com/QPlxgb0qxo
— Roвιɴ Roвerт (@PeaceBrwVJ) August 23, 2023
Shot for the s̶t̶a̶r̶s̶ Moon and made us proud. Congratulations @isro! 👏🇮🇳
PS: thanks for locating all the cricket balls that Rinku Singh smashed for 6s! 😅#Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing pic.twitter.com/Xnfn65Bp5G
— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 23, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you