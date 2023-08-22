Home

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch India’s Historic Step On Moon

Everyone's eyes are on ISRO's latest lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 which is expected to have a soft landing on the moon on August 23, 2023 at around 6:04 PM. The live coverage of the landing of Chandrayaan 3 will be available on various platforms including the space organisation's Youtube and Facebook page. Know when and where you can watch the soft-landing telecast.

Chandrayaan-3 Live Streaming

New Delhi: Chandrayaan 3, the latest lunar mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was launched on July 14, 2023 at 2:35 PM and is expected to have a soft landing on the moon on Wednesday, August 23 at around 6:04 PM. There is a possibility that the landing might be delayed by a few days but on the basis of the current updates, the time for landing remains the same.

ISRO has organised telecast of the Chandrayaan 3 Landing and this can be streamed by the people through various platforms including the ISRO YouTube page, ISRO Facebook page and also on television.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

As mentioned earlier, the soft landing of the Chandrayaan 3 will be live streamed on various platforms, According to the official notification by ISRO, this eagerly anticipated event will be broadcasted live on August 23, 2023 which is the scheduled day of landing. The live telecast of the landing will begin at 5:20 PM IST and the coverage will be available on the official website of ISRO, the ISRO YouTube page, the Facebook account of ISRO and on the television channel DD National.

Ex-ISRO Chief K Sivan On Chandrayaan 3

Ex-ISRO Chief Dr. K Sivan exclusively spoke to India.com and discussed in detail, the potential success rate of the mission, the chances of the spacecraft to crash owing the uncertainty in space and the effect Russia’s Luna 25 Crash might have on our lunar mission. The scientist also explained the main aim or objective of this mission and the lessons that have been learnt, corrective measures that have been taken after the failure of the last lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2. The complete interview can be read here.

More About Chandrayaan 3

Chandrayaan 3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan 2 and aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe-landing and roving on the surface of the moon. It is not a very expensive mission and is said to be an extremely cost effective mission with its total budget being Rs 615 crore; the land rover and the propulsion module cost is Rs. 250 crore and the launch service costs Rs. 365 crore.

This lunar mission was scheduled to launch in 2021 but it was delayed by a couple of years because of the pandemic. Till now, only three countries, namely China, US and the Soviet Union have managed to soft-land on the moon. If successful, India will join the list as the fourth country and will also be the first in the world to land on the South Pole region of the moon.

For full-fledged coverage on Chandrayaan 3, click here.

