  • Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Completes Deboosting, Health Normal, Informs ISRO
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Completes Deboosting, Health Normal, Informs ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal, and it is scheduled to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20th, around 0200 Hrs (IST).

Updated: August 19, 2023 7:27 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: The Indian spacecraft consists of an indigenous lander module (LM), | Photo: ISRO Twitter

New Delhi: The final countdown for Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing has started, as it executed the deboosting maneuver with the Vikram lander on Friday. This maneuver has brought it into a tighter and closer orbit around the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal, and it is scheduled to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20th, around 0200 Hrs (IST). On August 17th, the Indian spacecraft accomplished the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next phase involves the lander module’s attempt at a soft landing in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission proves successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to achieve the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Lander Module (LM) health normal, Informs ISRO

  • 6:40 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1 on August 17, 2023

  • 6:38 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates: Objectives of spacecraft
    The Chandrayaan-3 mission’s defined goals encompass a secure and soft moon landing, the mobility of a rover on the lunar surface, and conducting on-site scientific experiments.

  • 6:37 AM IST

    Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Why the Moon mission?

    Moon serves as a repository of the Earth’s past and a successful lunar mission by India will help enhance life on Earth while also enabling it to explore the rest of the solar system and beyond.

