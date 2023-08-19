Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: Vikram Lander Completes Deboosting, Health Normal, Informs ISRO

Home

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal, and it is scheduled to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20th, around 0200 Hrs (IST).

New Delhi: The final countdown for Chandrayaan-3’s successful Moon landing has started, as it executed the deboosting maneuver with the Vikram lander on Friday. This maneuver has brought it into a tighter and closer orbit around the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has informed that the health of the Lander Module (LM) is normal, and it is scheduled to carry out the second deboosting operation on August 20th, around 0200 Hrs (IST). On August 17th, the Indian spacecraft accomplished the successful separation of the Vikram lander from the propulsion module. The next phase involves the lander module’s attempt at a soft landing in the Moon’s south polar region on August 23rd. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission proves successful, India will join the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union as the fourth nation to achieve the technology of softly landing a robotic lunar rover on the Moon’s surface.

