Home

News

India

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplishes 2 Out Of 3 Objectives, ISRO Shares Photos, Videos Taken From Vikram-Pragyan

Chandrayaan-3 Mission Accomplishes 2 Out Of 3 Objectives, ISRO Shares Photos, Videos Taken From Vikram-Pragyan

ISRO said that the Pragyan rover will move half a km around the lander in the next 11 days. It moves at a speed of one cm per second and uses navigation cameras to scan things around it.

ISRO said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission had 3 objectives, out of which 2 have been successfully accomplished. (Image: X/@isro)

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ISRO on Saturday shared the second video of the Pragyan rover moving at the Shiv-Shakti point (the place where the lander landed on the moon). Earlier on August 25, ISRO shared the video of Pragyan Rover exiting Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-3. The lander landed on the moon on August 23 at 6.04 p.m.

Trending Now

ISRO said that the Pragyan rover will move half a km around the lander in the next 11 days. It moves at a speed of one cm per second and uses navigation cameras to scan things around it. ISRO has so far shared 10 photos and 4 videos of the Moon mission.

ISRO also said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission had 3 objectives, out of which 2 have been successfully accomplished: 1. Safe and soft landing on the lunar surface. 2. Managed to drive the rover on the surface of the moon. 3. Scientific testing is currently underway on the lunar surface. All payloads are functioning normally.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

🔍What’s new here? Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole 🌗! pic.twitter.com/1g5gQsgrjM — ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023

Pragyan Rover Seen Moving On The Surface Of The Moon

On August 26, the rover was seen circling around the place where the lander landed on the moon. The landing took place on the south pole of the moon. Actually, the polar regions of the Moon are quite different from other regions. There are many parts here where the sunlight never reaches and the temperature goes down to -200 degrees Celsius. In such a situation, scientists estimate that water in the form of ice may still be present here.

Video Of The Landing Shared On August 24

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on 14 July from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. On July 23, the lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed on the lunar surface. That is, it took 41 days to reach the moon from the earth. In this video released on July 24, initially a wave-like view was seen on the surface of the moon, as soon as it reached near, many big and small pits were seen there.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All activities are on schedule.

All systems are normal. 🔸Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. 🔸Rover mobility operations have commenced. 🔸SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday. — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon on the 41st day after launch. India is the first country to land on the South Pole of the Moon. 2 days before landing, Chandrayaan-3 had released some pictures of Moon’s South Pole. These pictures were taken to ensure safe landing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES