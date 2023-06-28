By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Mission To Be Launched on July 13 at 2:30 PM from Sriharikota
Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing mission will be launched on 13th July at 14:30 hrs from Sriharikota. It will be India's 3rd mission to moon involving a Lander & Rove.
New Delhi: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing mission will be launched on 13th July at 14:30 hrs from Sriharikota. It will be India’s 3rd mission to moon involving a Lander & Rove.
Also Read:
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.