PM Modi Dials ISRO Chairman Somanath After Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon, This Is What He Said… | Video

A video of PM Narendra Modi having a conversation with ISRO chief Somanath over the phone soon after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon was shared by news agency ANI.

Published: August 23, 2023 7:06 PM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

PM Modi Dials ISRO Chairman Somanath After Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon, This Is What He Said... | Video
Soon after India achieved the historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed ISRO chairman Somanath and congratulated him.

New Delhi: India became the first country in the world to land on the moon’s south pole. Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday. Soon after India achieved the historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed ISRO chairman Somanath and congratulated him.

Video: What PM Modi Told ISRO Chairman After Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

A video of PM Narendra Modi having a conversation with ISRO chief Somanath over the phone soon after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon was shared by news agency ANI.


