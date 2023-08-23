Home

PM Modi Dials ISRO Chairman Somanath After Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon, This Is What He Said… | Video

A video of PM Narendra Modi having a conversation with ISRO chief Somanath over the phone soon after Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon was shared by news agency ANI.

Soon after India achieved the historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed ISRO chairman Somanath and congratulated him.

New Delhi: India became the first country in the world to land on the moon’s south pole. Chandrayaan-3, ISRO’s third lunar mission, successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday. Soon after India achieved the historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed ISRO chairman Somanath and congratulated him.

Video: What PM Modi Told ISRO Chairman After Chandrayaan-3 Lands On Moon

#WATCH | Johannesburg, South Africa | Immediately after the success of Chandrayaan-3, PM Narendra Modi telephoned ISRO chief S Somanath and congratulated him. pic.twitter.com/NZWCuxdiXw — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2023

