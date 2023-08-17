Home

Chandrayaan-3 Lander Set For Separation Today, Russia’s Luna-25 In Lunar Orbit

Today, Chandryaan-3 was put in an orbit of 153 km by 163 km and all lunar-bound manoeuvres were completed. | Photo: ISRO

New Delhi: India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, moved even closer to the moon on Wednesday and is now preparing for the separation of the Lander Module today. The spacecraft successfully executed its fourth and final orbit-reducing maneuver yesterday, involving the Propulsion Module and the lander component, which includes the rover. After the Lander separates from the Propulsion Module, it will independently complete the remaining journey to the Moon’s surface. The mission is set for a challenging soft landing on August 23. Meanwhile, Russia’s lunar probe, Luna-25, has also reached lunar orbit and is aiming for a landing attempt between August 21 and 23. Both India and Russia are targeting a soft landing near the moon’s south pole.

Is There An Indo-Russia Competition Or Race To The Moon?

Well, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), there is no such race. Both countries will have a new ‘meeting point’ on the moon. Russia’s Luna-25 entered the circular polar orbit around the Moon yesterday and became its satellite. Luna-25, which is Russia’s first moon mission since Luna-24 in 1976, was launched on August 11 from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Amur Region.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: Important Details

Chandrayaan-3 was launched from Sriharikota on July 14 using a powerful rocket. It reached the moon’s orbit on August 5 and has been circling around it since then.

Today, Chandrayaan-3 was placed in an orbit that’s 153 km by 163 km in size, and all the necessary movements towards the moon were completed. On August 17, the propulsion module and the lander Vikram will separate. The propulsion module will continue to travel in the same path.

On August 23, once the pre-set commands are activated, the lander Vikram will try to softly land on the moon’s surface. ISRO, the space agency, has conducted various tests to ensure a safe landing.

As an extra safety measure, the Lander Vikram has a ‘salvage mode’ that can be used for landing on the moon.

After the lander touches down and the lunar dust settles, the Pragyaan rover will be deployed. The lander Vikram will take pictures of the Pragyaan rover, and the rover will take images of the lander – making it the first Indian selfies from the moon.

From that point on, a planned 14-day scientific exploration of the moon will begin.

Russia’s Luna 25: Important Details

Russia surprised the world by launching its lunar satellite, named ‘Luna 25’, on August 11. This comes 47 years after the USSR’s last lunar mission.

Russia used a powerful rocket to directly send the Luna 25 satellite on its way to the moon. This is different from India’s approach, which used a longer path to get to the moon.

The Luna 25 probe is expected to reach the moon’s orbit by August 16. Russia plans to attempt a soft landing between August 21 and 23.

Both Luna-25 and Vikram are aiming to land near the moon’s south pole.

The Luna 25 satellite weighed 1,750 kg when it was launched and carries 30 kg of nine scientific experiments. It’s a robotic lander and doesn’t have a rover. Luna-25 is expected to function for about a year.

Luna 25 is powered by a radioactive generator, allowing it to operate for a longer time. The journey from Earth to the moon will take around 10 days. The Russian spacecraft will study the moon’s soil and search for water and ice.



Chandrayaan-3 and Luna 25: Comparison

India’s Chandrayaan-3 will take approx. 40 days to reach the surface of the moon, while on the other hand, Russia’s Luna 25 will take just 10 days.

India, for its lunar mission, used a medium-lift rocket and took a circuitous route, while Russia used a heavier rocket, so it could send Luna 25 directly to the moon. The weight of Chandryaan-3 is 3,921 kg and Luna 25 weighs 1,750 kg.

Chandrayaan-3 carries both lander Vikram and the rover Pragyaan, while Russia’s Luna 25 is only a lander mission that doesn’t include a rover.

The Vikram lander has a weight of 1,745 kg, while the Luna 25 lander weighs 800 kg. Vikram’s expected mission duration is 14 Earth days, while Luna 25 is projected to last for one year.

Both the Russian and Indian lunar probes are aiming to achieve the milestone of the first successful soft landing near the moon’s south pole.

In 2008, as a part of Chandrayaan-1, India intentionally crash-landed its moon impact probe. Russia’s most recent lunar mission took place in 1976.

