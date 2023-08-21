Home

Special ‘Havan’ Performed In Agra For Successful Landing of Chandrayaan 3 on Moon | See Photos

Chandrayaan 3 is expected to have a soft landing on the moon on August 23, 2023 and everyone's eyes are on it. People across India are hoping that this mission of ISRO is successful; a special 'havan' has also been performed in Agra for the same..

Havan in Agra for Chandrayaan 3 Success (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation launched their lunar exploration mission ‘Chandrayaan 3’ on July 14, 2023 and the indian spacecraft is now expected to make a soft landing on the moon, on August 23, 2023. Every indian is praying for the mission to be successful and some people have also performed a special ‘Havan’ in Agra for the same.

Special ‘Havan’ In Agra For Success Of Chandrayaan 3

Special prayers and rituals were performed in Agra to seek the blessings sacred Yamuna river for the safe landing of Vikram lander on the moon’s surface. River activists performed a special ‘havan’ on Sunday for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission. A large number of people gathered at the Etmauddaula viewpoint park along the river, to join the prayers and puja.

Rahul Raj, who organised the prayer programme said, “Last time, we failed but this August 23, India has to succeed and for this along with all our prowess in science and technology, we want the divine powers on our side, and for that, we are conducting this ritual of havan, which will ensure there are no glitches.”

“We hope our gods will be happy and create favourable conditions for the smooth landing of the Vikram. We all want India to make a mark in space research and extend the frontiers of knowledge,” said River Connect Campaigner Devashish Bhattacharya.

What Do Astrologers And Social Activists Have To Say?

“All evil designs and obstacles had been removed and the Vikram will set a record bringing laurels to India,” said astrologer Pramod Gautam, Chairman of Vedic Sutram. According to social activist Padmini Iyer, Hindu Vedic rituals “have a scientific basis and can create favourable conditions” for such initiatives. She also added, “The collective resolve, confidence and hope expressed through these rituals affect the cosmic waves which turn positive. This ensures the success of such initiatives.” However, academic Prem Nath Agarwal said: “At the end of the day, it will be the technology and our advanced skills in this field which will make or mar the outcome of the moon mission.”

Chandrayaan 3 Landing Date And Time

It has been confirmed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) through a tweet, that the Indian lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, 2023 at aroud 18:04 Hrs. According to the space organisation, Chandrayaan 3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan 2 and aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

(Inputs from IANS)

