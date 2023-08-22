Home

Chandrayaan-3 To Land On Moon Tomorrow At 6.04 PM, All Systems Functioning Properly: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that all the systems are being checked from time to time and they are working properly.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announces the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on August 23 2023. (ANI Photo)

Chandrayaan-3 To Land Tomorrow: India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s lander will land on the moon on August 23 at its scheduled time; 6:04 pm. While giving information about the mission on Tuesday (August 22), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that all the systems are being checked from time to time and they are working properly.

Along with this, ISRO has shared new pictures of the moon which were clicked by Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan has captured these pictures with the help of Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) from a distance of 70 km. Chandrayaan-3 is currently searching for the exact place for landing on the moon. It will be landed from a height of 25 km.

Prayers For Success Of Chandrayaan-3

Havans and special prayers are being held at various places across the country for the success of the mission. These include Kamakhya Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Shri Math Baghambari Gaddi, and Chamundeshwari Shiva Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Chandrayaan-3’s 15 Minutes Of Terror

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3’s lander will take 15 to 17 minutes. This duration is called “15 minutes of terror”. If India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is successful, India will become the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole.

Two hours before landing on the Moon, based on the position of the lander module and the conditions on the Moon, it would decide whether it would be appropriate to land at that time. If any factor is not up to the mark, then the landing will be done on August 27.

Chandrayaan’s second and final deboosting operation was completed at 1.50 am on Sunday night. After this, the minimum distance of the lander from the Moon is 25 km and the maximum distance is 134 km. In deboosting, the speed of the spacecraft is slowed down.

4 Phases Of Landing

1. Rough Breaking Phase

At this time the lander will be 750 km away from the landing site and the speed will be 1.6 Km/sec. This phase will last for 690 seconds. During this, all the sensors of Vikram will be calibrated. In 690 seconds the horizontal speed will be 358 m/sec and the downward speed will be 61 m/sec.

2. Altitude Hold Phase

Vikram will take photographs of the lunar surface and compare them with the already existing photographs. At the time of Chandrayaan-2, this phase was of 38 seconds, now it has been reduced to 10 seconds. During this, the horizontal velocity will be 336 m/s and the vertical velocity will be 59 m/s.

3. Fine Breaking Phase

This phase will last for 175 seconds, in which the speed will come down to 0. The position of the lander will be completely vertical. The height from the surface will be between 800 m and 1300 m. Vikram’s sensors will be activated and height will be measured. Photos will be taken again and compared.

4. Terminal Descent Phase

In the next 131 seconds, the lander will be 150 meters above the surface. The Hazard Detection Camera mounted on the lander will capture images of the surface. The hazard detection camera fitted on Vikram will do a go-no-go test run. If everything is correct then Vikram will land on the moon in 73 seconds. If there is a no-go condition, then it will stop after going 150 meters ahead. Will check the surface again and if everything is correct then will land.

