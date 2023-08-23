Home

Chandrayaan-3 To Make Historic Landing On Moon Soon | Read Complete Timeline, Key Milestones Here

The space agency has said that it is planning it is ready to initiate the mission’s automatic landing sequence. The space agency plans to do it at 5.44 PM IST.

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission will land on Moon today after a 40-day journey which from the Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. The Vikram Lander is likely to make a soft lunar landing at 6.04 PM IST on August 23. You can watch a live stream of the landing below. It will start at 5.27 PM IST.

The space agency has said that it is planning it is ready to initiate the mission’s automatic landing sequence. The space agency plans to do it at 5.44 PM IST. From this point onwards, the Vikram lander will use its on-board computers and logic to try to make a soft-landing on the Moon.

If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on the moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

What Is Chandrayaan-3?

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configuration. It will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

CHANDRAYAAN-3: First Look

ISRO had showed the first glimpse of the third moon mission Chandrayaan-3 in April last year. Chandrayaan-3 was earlier scheduled to be launched in 2020, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learning from its past instance, ISRO has implemented several improvements in Chandrayaan-3 in order to ensure success this time.

Chandrayaan-3: All You Need to Know About India’s Moon Landing Mission

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover

The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility.

The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

The main function of PM is to carry the LM from launch vehicle injection till final lunar 100 km circular polar orbit and separate the LM from PM.

Apart from this, the Propulsion Module also has one scientific payload as a value addition which will be operated post separation of Lander Module.

The launcher identified for Chandrayaan-3 is GSLV-Mk3 which will place the integrated module in an

Elliptic Parking Orbit (EPO) of size ~170 x 36500 km.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are:

To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and

To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

To achieve the mission objectives, several advanced technologies are present in Lander such as,

Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters

Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera

Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package

Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics

Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements

Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm

Landing Leg Mechanism.

